hunter-kills-mountain-lion-after-it-‘partially-consumed’-pet-dog

January 6, 2020 | 9: 13pm

Pet owners in an Idaho town may be able to rest easy.

A hunter killed a mountain lion that “attacked and partially consumed” a pet dog near Cascade, Idaho, on Jan. 3. It’s unclear if this lion was responsible for another dog attack that occurred nearby several days earlier.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game issued a press release about the incident, confirming that the lion responsible for at least one dog attack had been killed.

In early January, a neighbor of the dog’s owner discovered the remains and notified the owner and the Valley County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to the scene, along with a houndsman and a local hunter.

The lion was discovered nearby, where it was “spooked from a day bed.” After the hounds chased the lion up a tree, it was killed by the hunter. The lion, a young male, reportedly had porcupine quills stuck in its skin near its mouth and head, which is apparently common for the area.

Another dog was attacked and killed by an unidentified mountain lion on New Year’s Eve about a mile from the Jan. 3 attack site. Authorities have not confirmed if the same lion carried out both attacks.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, mountain lion attacks on people and animals are rare. When lions do attack pets as a food source, however, the department takes the situation very seriously as “the risk to human safety is heightened.”