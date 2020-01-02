hunter-found-himself-trapped-in-small-metal-hut-with-huge-venomous-snake

A hunter has recalled the terrifying moment he found himself trapped in a small metal hut with a huge, venomous rattlesnake.

Mack Ginn initially mistook the reptile for a cicada after hunkering down in his shooting hut, known as a blind, on December 28, for a day of deer hunting.

Ginn, of Lexington in Mississippi, told the Clarion Ledger that he’d put down a wooden pallet as a floor – only to realize the snake had decided to move in and make it a home.

He recalled: ‘It was 7: 45 when I first heard it.

‘I heard a rattle. It echoed it the blind and sounded like it was in the trees.

‘That’s what it sounded like, but a lot louder.

‘That’s what I thought initially.’

Ginn had never encountered a rattlesnake before, but it quickly dawned on him that it was the likely source of the noise – with Ginn then horrified to discover it was inches below him.

He continued: ‘I jumped up in the chair.

‘He was right next to me.

‘My foot was on top of the pallet only a couple of inches from the snake.

‘My first thought was to get away.

‘I literally jumped into the chair because there was no way to get away.

‘When I was in that chair I realized I had nowhere to go.’

Ginn said his jumping up onto his chair had angered the snake, which had begun to strike at its legs each time he moved it.

The hunter realized he was unlikely to escape the confined space without being bitten – and decided the only way to keep himself safe was to shoot the snake.

He looked down the scope of his .270 Winchester and pulled the trigger, but was too close to get an accurate shot, and missed.

Ginn was then forced to nudge the barrel right up to the rattlesnake’s head and pull the trigger.

That killed the reptile, but the huge bang in the small metallic space left Ginn with ears that rang for the rest of the day.

He said: ‘There’s no telling what it would have measured on a decibel meter.’

Afterwards, Ginn discovered that the snake was around four and a half feet long, and fatter than a can of soda.

Expert Terry Vandeventer said it was ‘not implausible at all’ to come across rattlesnakes in December.

He says the animals, whose venom can kill if left untreated, do not hibernate, with Mississippi’s mild winters keeping them active all year round.