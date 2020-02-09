hunt-for-gold-toothed-attacker-who-attempted-to-rape-teenager-and-drag-her-into-thames-in-reading

A man sexually assaulted a teenage woman at knifepoint before dragging her into the River Thames in Reading this morning, police said.

The victim, in her late teens, was forced by her knife-wielding attacker to take an unknown pill as she attempted to fight him off at around 6.30am.

The offender sexually assaulted her and attempted to rape her before dragging her into the river, off Scours Lane in Tilehurst.

The victim hit the man, who ran off. She was taken to hospital but has not sustained any serious injuries.

The offender is described as a white man, aged in his late thirties, with a gap in his teeth and a gold tooth on the left side of his mouth.

He is around 5ft 9ins tall and was wearing a black North Face puffa jacket with the hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers at the time of the incident.

Police said he spoke with a local accent.

Investigating officer detective inspector Rich Jarvis, of Reading CID, said: “This was a shocking incident in which the victim was violently threatened, then sexually assaulted, before being dragged into the river.

“I believe the offender may also have ended up in the river as the victim fought him off.

“This distressing attack has left the victim very shaken, but although currently in hospital, she has not sustained any serious injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting URN 314 (9/2), or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.