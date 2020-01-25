hunt-for-2,000-people-who-travelled-to-uk-from-coronavirus-hit-region-in-china

Officials are desperately trying to trace around 2,000 people who have recently flown to the UK from the region of China worst affected by the killer coronavirus.

Health officials have teamed up with Border Force agents and airlines to ‘trace as many people as we can’ who have come to Britain in the last fortnight.

The death toll in China has now risen to 41, while the virus is now in Europe with three confirmed cases in France.

England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said that 14 people tested within the UK have all been clear of the illness but more are still being checked over.

He added there was a ‘fair chance’ cases will emerge in Britain as the overall number reported around the world climbed to more than 1,200.

An update on the situation in the UK is expected from Public Health England (PHE) on Saturday afternoon.

Prof Whitty said: ‘We think there’s a fair chance we may get some cases over time.

‘Of course this depends on whether this continues for a long time, or whether this turns out to be something which is brought under control relatively quickly.’

He added: ‘I think we should definitely see this as a marathon, not a sprint, we need to have our entire response based on that principle.

‘At the minute it definitely looks like this is a lot less dangerous if you get it than Ebola, and a lot less dangerous than the recent coronavirus MERS, and it’s probably less dangerous if you get it than SARS virus.

‘What we don’t know is how far it’s going to spread, that really is something we need to plan for all eventualities.’

The Department of Health today said they were trying to find people who have travelled from Wuhan, China, to check on their well-being.

They have drafted in Border Force officials to help speed up the search.

A public health hub has just been set up at Heathrow Airport to support passengers on arrival but there are no plans as yet for a blanket screening of travellers.

This is because it can take 7-10 days for symptoms of the virus to appear.

All 14 people tested in the UK are thought to have visited Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the outbreak which is now under lockdown.

Officials in China are racing to build a 1,000-bed hospital for victims while the outbreak has cast a shadow over the Lunar New Year, the country’s biggest holiday.

France has reported three confirmed cases, all of whom had recently visited China and two were from the same family.

The US has two confirmed cases while Australia has one.

Transportation was shut down in Wuhan, a city of 11 million, and in at least 12 other cities in central China’s Hubei province, encompassing a population bigger than that of New York, London, Paris and Moscow combined.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, sneezing, coughing and shortness of breath.

PHE guidance to GPs says anyone with suspected coronavirus should be placed in a room away from other patients and staff with the door closed.

They should not be allowed to use communal toilet facilities or be physically examined, it adds.

A letter from Prof Whitty to clinical staff said anyone who is confirmed as having the virus will be transferred to an Airborne High Consequence Infectious Disease centre (HCID).

There are four interim Airborne HCID centres in England – two in London, one in Liverpool and one in Newcastle.