hundreds-wounded-in-lebanon-anti-government-protests-as-police-are-accused-of-‘brutal-use-of-force’

Nearly 400 people were injured in clashes at anti-government protests in Beirut on Saturday, in the worst night of violence in three months of widespread, escalating demonstrations.

Parts of central Beirut were choked in teargas and swarmed by riot police as street battles raged for nearly nine hours, with protesters throwing flares, stones and branches at security forces.

Witnesses in Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square reported multiple incidences of security forces using batons to beat unarmed demonstrators. Several media drones were shot down by security forces.

Three hundred and seventy-seven people were injured, 120 of them seriously enough to warrant hospital visits. Another 34 people were detained, but early Sunday, Lebanon’s public prosecutor ordered the release of all detainees bar those with other pending cases.

The strong-armed response by Lebanese security forces elicited international condemnation.

“There was no justification for the brutal use of force unleashed by Lebanon’s riot police against largely peaceful demonstrators in downtown Beirut,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW.

“Riot police showed a blatant disregard for their human rights obligations, instead launching teargas canisters at protesters’ heads, firing rubber bullets in their eyes and attacking people at hospitals and a mosque.”

National religious authorities also weighed in, with the top Sunni Fatwa office criticising clashes and saying that a major downtown mosque had offered care to protesters seeking refuge there.