hundreds-wounded-in-lebanon-anti-government-protests-as-police-are-accused-of-‘brutal-use-of-force’

Nearly 400 people were injured in clashes at anti-government protests in Beirut on Saturday, in the worst night of violence in three months of widespread, escalating demonstrations.
Parts of central Beirut were choked in teargas and swarmed by riot police as street battles raged for nearly nine hours, with protesters throwing flares, stones and branches at security forces.
Witnesses in Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square reported multiple incidences of security forces using batons to beat unarmed demonstrators. Several media drones were shot down by security forces.
Three hundred and seventy-seven people were injured, 120 of them seriously enough to warrant hospital visits. Another 34 people were detained, but early Sunday, Lebanon’s public prosecutor ordered the release of all detainees bar those with other pending cases.
The strong-armed response by Lebanese security forces elicited international condemnation.
“There was no justification for the brutal use of force unleashed by Lebanon’s riot police against largely peaceful demonstrators in downtown Beirut,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW.
“Riot police showed a blatant disregard for their human rights obligations, instead launching teargas canisters at protesters’ heads, firing rubber bullets in their eyes and attacking people at hospitals and a mosque.”
National religious authorities also weighed in, with the top Sunni Fatwa office criticising clashes and saying that a major downtown mosque had offered care to protesters seeking refuge there.
The country’s banking system is at the heart of protesters’ grievances. There is both long-simmering fury towards financial elites for decades of abject mismanagement and graft, and a more pointed rage as the Lebanese pound plummets and the country imposes capital controls.
Banks have been a physical target, and on Saturday night protesters attacked the Banking Association building, shattering windows and taking metal bars to the building’s exterior. Nearby, security forces lit protesters’ tents on fire.
The country’s Interior Minister condemned the violence in a message on Twitter, insisting that security forces were deployed to protect peaceful protests, despite the widespread reports of attacks on protesters.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab’s much-anticipated announcement of a Cabinet was held up by infighting between political factions.
Protesters have called for the demonstrations to continue.