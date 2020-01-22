hundreds-of-people-greeted-snoop-dogg-at-a-mass.-marijuana-shop

Snoop Dogg was in town this week — and not just in Boston.

The legendary rapper stopped by Caroline’s Cannabis, a marijuana shop in Uxbridge, on Tuesday, a day after he played a gig at Fenway’s House of Blues while on tour for his latest album, “I Wanna Thank Me.”

Over 250 people stood outside in frigid temperatures for the scheduled meet-and-greet with Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

“I think he likes supporting small-business owners,” store owner Caroline Frankel told the newspaper.

She said a regular customer with a connection to Snoop arranged the event.

“To be part of this little event is incredible,” Frankel said. “I’m flattered.”

Snoop Dogg comes to #Uxbridge. At Caroline’s Cannabis… the party continues despite the cold. Story to follow in ⁦@telegramdotcom⁩. pic.twitter.com/4ZCpq7X4nE — Susan Spencer (@SusanSpencerTG) January 21, 2020

We are very honored to have Snoop Dogg come visit us today at Caroline’s Cannabis today from 4 – 5. Customers will have a chance for a meet & greet during shopping experience. For more info and to see our daily menu please visit at https://t.co/AEc4uTjnLi pic.twitter.com/3scmbSXT2c — Caroline’s Cannabis (@CarolinesCanna1) January 21, 2020

Snoop is, after all, no novice in the marijuana industry. The 16-time Grammy nominated rapper launched his own line of cannabis and marijuana products, “Leafs by Snoop,” in 2015.

In Uxbridge, Snoop took photos with customers and, at one point, spun some tunes in a set, rapping lyrics every now and then.

The rapper also offered that anyone who spent more than $100 at the shop could win the chance to smoke with him, according to MassLive.

“It’s not every day Snoop Dog is in your neighborhood,” he said.

Among the crowd, attendees reportedly brought everything from Snoop’s albums to a giant, inflatable joint should they have had the opportunity for an autograph.

“I got to put my arm around him and hug him,” Melissa Constantineau, a local resident, told MassLive. “Oh my God it was awesome. Absolutely awesome. Uxbridge doesn’t get stuff like this.”

Snoop also took in the Celtics’ win over the Lakers Monday night during his time in Boston.