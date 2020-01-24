hundreds-of-patients-recalled-over-unnecessary-operation-fears

More than 200 patients have been recalled due to concerns a consultant surgeon has been carrying out unnecessary operations.

Spire Healthcare confirmed 217 patients treated by consultant orthopaedic surgeon Habib Rahman at the Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands had been offered a consultation.

Letters have been sent to patients who had shoulder manipulation surgery under general anaesthetic, requesting them to return for an appointment with an independent orthopaedic surgeon to ‘assess whether their care was appropriate’.

The private hospital was one of the places disgraced breast surgeon Ian Paterson worked before he was jailed for 20 years in 2017 for carrying out ‘extensive, life-changing operations for no medically justifiable reason’.

He had intentionally wounded his patients by exaggerating or inventing cancer risks and claiming payments for more expensive procedures.

The investigation into Mr Rahman was brought to public attention after a woman, 52, from Solihull, who did not want to be named, received a letter inviting her to a meeting at the hospital last month, according to Sky News.

She is said to have undergone two shoulder manipulation procedures under general anaesthetic in 2017 after suffering from pain in her shoulder and developing carpal tunnel syndrome.

Neither of the operations was successful, Sky reports.

Private provider Spire withdrew Mr Rahman’s operating licence in May following a review by the Royal College of Surgeons.

However, the NHS trust which employs him said he is continuing to work in the health service under ‘interim restrictions’ placed on him in July 2019.

None of the doctor’s NHS patients have been recalled, according to University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

Acting on behalf of a patient of Mr Rahman’s, Lawyers Thompsons Solicitors suggested there had been ‘systemic failings’ at the Spire Parkway Hospital.

Linda Millband,clinical negligence lead at the firm, said: ‘A second patient recall and another rogue surgeon operating unnecessarily at Mr Paterson’s old private hospital suggests systemic failings.

‘This could be the tip of the iceberg, so we encourage others who feel they have received similar unnecessary care from Mr Habib Rahman or indeed any other surgeon at a Spire hospital to come forward.

‘We are committed through our Patients Before Profit Campaign to expose poor patient treatment at private hospitals and are determined that Spire do not get away with brushing yet another recall under what must be a pretty big carpet by now.”

A Spire spokesman said: ‘Following the Royal College’s guidance, we wrote to all shoulder patients who were identified as requiring follow up to offer them a consultation with an independent surgeon to review their care and to understand more about their post-operative recovery.

‘That process is still on-going.

‘We would encourage patients who have received a letter to follow up on our offer of a free review by an independent specialist to ensure their care has been as expected.’