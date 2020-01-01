hundreds-of-ni-parents-faced-court-action-in-last-five-years-over-their-children’s-poor-school-attendance

Hundreds of NI parents faced court action in last five years over...

Hundreds of parents in Northern Ireland have been threatened with court action over their children’s poor school attendance.

More than 1,000 were told they would face court action, with almost 400 fined.

Pupils were absent without authorisation for a series of reasons, including family holidays which did not have school approval.

Rates of unauthorised absence in Northern Ireland are higher than other parts of the UK, figures show.

A total of 1,112 parents or guardians here had court action initiated over their child’s poor school attendance in the five years to last April.

During the same period, 374 parents or guardians were fined by the magistrates’ courts.

The figures were released by the Education Authority after a Freedom of Information request by the Belfast Telegraph.