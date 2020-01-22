hundreds-of-families-made-homeless-after-huge-fire-rips-through-slums

Hundreds of families were left homeless after a huge fire ripped through a Pakistani slum on Tuesday evening.

More than 100 burlap-and-plastic shelters were burnt to the ground last night in the Teenhatti neighbourhood of the southern port city of Karachi.

Area police chief Liaquat Hayyat confirmed no one was hurt after firefighters quickly doused the flames.

However, TV footage showed residents crying for help as many lost their livelihoods in the blaze.

One woman wept as she told reporters the dowry for her daughter’s marriage she worked for years to build was destroyed in just minutes.

Pictures showed parents and children walking through the debris and retrieving any items that had survived the fire.

Authorities said they would provide tents to those who lost their homes.

However, one woman said she had not received any help from the government yet and dozens were left to sleep outside on Tuesday evening.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Thousands of nomads live in open areas along the Lyari canal in Karachi, which is the capital of southern Sindh province.

While some of the houses have tin roofs, the majority of them are made from cane, burlap and plastic.