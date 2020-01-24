hundreds-of-bikers-rev-engines-so-motorcycle-mad-boy-can-‘hear-them-in-heaven’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Bikers from across the country answered a grieving dad’s call to come and rev their engines at his son’s funeral so the youngster could ‘hear them in heaven’.

Romeo Ferreira died from a brain tumour in December aged three.

He loved motorbikes, so his father Leandro appealed for riders to come and make some noise as he was being laid to rest in Leamington Spa.

His tiny coffin was even ferried to church in a small sidecar as the convoy of riders followed.

Leandro told the BBC: ‘Heaven needs to hear the bikes, the bikers. Most of the bikers, 99 per cent, they don’t know Romeo.

‘Everyone has just been awesome.’

Romeo’s mum Kelly said she told the bikers: ‘The louder the better. And rev it up so everyone can hear them and Romeo can hear from upstairs.’