hundreds-more-americans-evacuated-from-virus-outbreak-epicenter

Hundreds more Americans evacuated from the city at the center of the were scheduled to land in California Wednesday morning. Two planes carrying about 350 people were headed for Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. One of them was to stay there, while the other was to refuel before continuing on to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in Southern California.All the passengers will spend up to two weeks under quarantine while they are monitored for symptoms of the potentially deadly new virus.As of Wednesday morning the death toll from the virus stood at 492 — virtually all of them in mainland China — with more than 24,000 others infected. As CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports, all 65 of the deaths confirmed between Tuesday and Wednesday were from China’s central Hubei province, where Wuhan is located and where the evacuated Americans had been staying. An American was one of 10 passengers on a Japanese cruise ship that tested positive for the coronavirus. That individual and the others infected were transferred Wednesday to a Japanese hospital. Thousands of others passengers remained quarantined on the ship.Everything you need to know about the new coronavirus

A medical staff member takes a sample from a person being tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, in China’s central Hubei province, February 4, 2020.

STR/AFP/Getty

Updated 1m ago

U.S. to charter last flights from Wuhan for Thursday

A State Department official told CBS News on Tuesday that it would charter an additional flight or flights out of the city at the heart of the coronavius outbreak on Thursday, but that those would likely be the final evacuation planes organized by the U.S. government.The official told CBS News’ Christina Ruffini that the State Department was working with other agencies and the Chinese government “to stage one or more additional flights for U.S. citizens to return to the United States from Wuhan.”Seating would be offered to U.S. citizens “on a reimbursable basis,” the official said, adding that, “at this time, we do not anticipate staging additional flights beyond those planned to depart February 6.

Updated 1m ago

10 people aboard cruise ship docked in Japan test positive for coronavirus

Ten people aboard a cruise ship docked in Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Japan’s health minister said, according to Reuters. That number could rise as screenings of some of the 3,700 quarantined passengers and crew continue. The testing comes after Japanese health officials boarded the Diamond Princess cruise ship, moored off Yokohama, on Tuesday after an 80-year-old Hong Kong resident infected with the new coronavirus was confirmed to be among those on board. The man boarded in late January. The new cases bring Japan’s total to 33, according to Reuters.

Updated 1m ago

FDA approves use of coronavirus diagnostic test outside CDC headquarters

The FDA announced Tuesday that it has issued an emergency use authorization allowing the diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus to be used at any CDC-qualified lab in the country. Previously, the test had only been conducted at CDC headquarters in Atlanta. It was not immediately clear how many laboratories are qualified to perform the test. “Since this outbreak first emerged, we’ve been working closely with our partners across the U.S government and around the globe to expedite the development and availability of critical medical products to help end this outbreak as quickly as possible,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in a statement announcing the authorization. “This continues to be an evolving situation and the ability to distribute this diagnostic test to qualified labs is a critical step forward in protecting the public health.”