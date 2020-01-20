human-to-human-transmission-confirmed-in-china-coronavirus

January 20, 2020 | 2: 55pm

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital in China.

A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside of the Beijing Railway Station.

Human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in the outbreak of a SARS-like virus spreading across China and beyond, a government expert said Monday, ramping up fears that holiday travel for the Lunar New Year could spark a global emergency.

Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert and chief of the National Health Commission, said people could contract the new coronavirus strain without having visited the central city of Wuhan, where it was first detected.

“Currently, it can be said it is affirmative that there is the phenomenon of human-to-human transmission,” Zhong, who helped expose the scale of the SARS outbreak in 2002-03, said in an interview with CCTV.

He confirmed that two people in Guangdong province caught the virus from relatives who had traveled to Wuhan, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency, which reported that 14 medical personnel also have been infected.

The disturbing announcement capped a day in which officials announced a sharp spike in the number of confirmed cases to more than 200, and China’s leader called on the government to combat the outbreak.

