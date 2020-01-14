‘human-snake’-sheds-his-skin-every-month-and-has-to-bathe-every-hour

A ten-year-old boy from India has been dubbed ‘the human snake’ due to a rare skin condition that causes his skin to shed every month.

The youngster, known only as Jagannath, suffers from lamellar ichthyosis which causes the skin to grow too fast, dry out, and shed.

Jagannath’s case is so severe that his skin grows anew every four to six weeks.

He is forced to bathe every hour and smear himself with moisturiser every three hours to try to relieve the symptoms.

Photos of the young boy, from the Ganjam district of eastern India, show his skin completely dried out and flaky, stretched over his body like scales.

His skin has become so tight that he is often left unable to walk properly, and needs a stick to help him stretch out his limbs.

Sadly, there is no cure for Jagannath’s condition – and his father, Prabhakar Pradhan, who works as a labourer in a paddy field, can not afford the cost of his son’s treatment.

He said: 'My son has suffered this disease since childhood, and there is no cure for it.'





What causes ichthyosis According to the NHS, most people with ichthyosis have inherited a particular faulty gene from their parent. The signs and symptoms of inherited ichthyosis appear at birth or within the first year of life. The faulty gene affects the rate at which the skin regenerates – either the shedding of old skin cells is too slow, or the skin cells reproduce at a much faster rate than they can shed old skin. Either way, this causes a build-up of rough, scaly skin.

The dad continued: ‘I do not have enough money to take him for a treatment and my heart breaks seeing him suffer with this cursed disease every day.

A dermatologist in the Indian district, who did not wish to be identified, said: ‘This disease is not treatable, although some doctors say there is a cure’.

Dr Rakhesh, senior consultant dermatologist at Aster MIMS hospital in Kerala, India, said lamellar ichthyosis is one of the rarest congenital skin conditions.

There is currently no cure, but the condition can be treated with creams and some medications to prevent complications and improve quality of life.

