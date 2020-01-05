‘human-ken-doll’-roddy-alves-comes-out-as-transgender:-‘i’ve-always-felt-like-barbie’

‘Human Ken Doll’ Roddy Alves – formerly named Rodrigo – has come out as transgender, and unveiled her stunning transformation.

Despite being known as ‘Ken’, the reality star famous for having over 76 cosmetic surgery procedures says she always felt more like Barbie.

Roddy told the Daily Star: ‘It feels amazing to finally tell the world I’m a girl. I finally feel like the real me – glamorous, beautiful and feminine.

‘For years I tried to live my life as a man. I had a fake six-pack put in, I had fake muscles in my arms, but I was lying to myself.

‘I’m a woman and have always had a feminine brain. Now my body matches my mind.’

She added: ‘I have tried my best to behave like a man and live the best life I could. But deep inside, I was never happy.

‘I have female thoughts. I think like a woman, I act like a woman, because I have always been one deep inside.’

Roddy, 36, who now uses the pronouns ‘she’ and ‘her’, has been having hormone injections which have stopped her growing body hair and given her hips and breasts.

She is planning to have breast implants and full gender reassignment surgery as well, explaining: ‘I will have a penile inversion and my testicles will be removed – that will be the final step.

‘Before that, I’m having silicone breast implants, which should make me look much more feminine. I’ll be able to wear dresses that show my cleavage and look sexy. I’m very excited for that.

‘After that, I’m having face feminisation surgery. It will be an incision at the top of my scalp and through that the doctor will reshape my forehead, give me an eye lift, lip lift and middle face lift.

‘I’m having my Adam’s apple removed, my jawline will be shaved and my chin shaved and modified.’

Roddy was born in Brazil but moved to the UK at 19-years-old, when she had her first nose job operation, and gained the Human Ken Doll moniker through her love of surgery.

She previously worked as an air hostess, as well as a short-lived stint in Big Brother in 2018 before being kicked out of the house for ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

Revealing her new look, Roddy deleted all her old photos as Rodrigo from her social media, telling her followers: ‘Today the 5th of January 2020 I was born again! Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me through this transition process.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Human Ken doll Rodrigo Alves blasts Caroline Flack’s controversial plastic surgery show as ‘tasteless’

MORE: Rodrigo Alves says Gemma Collins was under ‘too much pressure’ on Dancing On Ice as he reveals hopes for 2020 series





