‘human-dolls’-obsessed-with-barbie-move-into-the-plastics-of-hollywood-dollhouse

You might be familiar with Marcela Iglesias – a real estate investor from Los Angeles who has long been obsessed with the idea of transforming herself into a human Barbie.

And now she’s found pals with the exact same goal and opened up a home for those who look like Barbies, Kens, creatures and celebrity impersonators.

Called The Plastics of Hollywood, the dollhouse is for those seeking advice and looking to share their story with the world.

Marcela, who works as a talent manager for the members, opened the dollhouse from her home three years ago inviting some of the most modified people across the globe.

She said: ‘I created it because I wanted to showcase all these amazing human beings who like to transform themselves into their own fantasies.’

The first person to join the Plastics was Rodrigo Alves, who has spent £600k (£45,925) on plastic surgery and is now one of Marcela’s best friends.

Marcela also manages Luis Padron, who has spent $60,000 to look like an elf, and Justin Jedlica who has had over 700 procedures to look like a human Ken doll.

Marcela says her fascination with all things plastic fantastic came from her time growing up in Argentina.

‘When I was a child, my mum never bought me a Barbie doll, so I became a little bit obsessed with it,’ she said.

‘I found out that there’s a lot of people around the world that think like me and that’s why the Plastics of Hollywood started.

‘The human doll look for me is the best version of myself, when I see myself in the mirror I’m content with what I see.’

Despite her encouragement to others to be whoever they want to be, she has been criticised for promoting plastic surgery.

‘People say that I encourage body dysmorphia, but look at me – I’ve accepted myself the way I am,’ Marcela continued.

‘I don’t encourage anyone to get surgery but what I encourage is to be the better version of yourself.’

Marcela acknowledges that transforming your appearance can become a compulsion. But she assures them that it’s more of a want than a need.

Three new recruits to the Plastics recently came to Marcela’s home to discuss whether or not they would fit into the group.

They included Sheyla Hershey, who’s had 34 surgeries on her breasts and had her ribs removed in her quest for the perfect body.

Sheyla says she has an obsession with plastic surgery:

She said: ‘As long as there are doctors willing to operate on me, I don’t think I ever will be satisfied. I’d like to look like a doll, when I get that look, then I’ll be satisfied.’

Marcela also interviewed Eddie Valentin, who has gone under the knife to have abs etched into his skin to look like a male model.

The last potential new Plastic was John Coscardo, who also wants to look like a Ken doll.

After the meeting, Marcela invited all members of the group to join her in the dollhouse.

Marcela took the time to reflect on how far she’s come with her human dollhouse and what her future plans are for the group.

She said: ‘I’m really excited the future for the Plastics of Hollywood because I want people to know that we’re not just vain people.

‘Behind every single one of us, including me there’s a story we can create.

‘We can become businesspeople, if you have a dream to become whoever you want to become, that’s doable.’

