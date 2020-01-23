Human bones found partially buried behind South L.A. home, police say

Investigators on Thursday combed through the backyard of a home in South Los Angeles after someone discovered partially buried human bones at the residence, police said.

Police responded to a home in the 100 block of West 49th Street about 11 a.m. Wednesday after they received a report of a suspicious death, said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett told reporters at a news conference Thursday that an initial investigation determined that the partially buried bones were human remains. It is not clear why investigators have been at the property for more than a day.

Video from the scene shows investigators sifting through dirt in the back of the property. Rabbett said police are working with the coroner’s office to determine the person’s identity.

No one has been arrested.

“At this point, we can’t determine how long the victim has been deceased,” Rabbett said. “The remains were found behind the home in between two smaller structures — we’ll call them sheds.”

City News Service contributed to this report.