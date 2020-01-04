human-body-parts-found-rotting-at-abandoned-medical-waste-site-by-two-burglars

Hazardous body parts lay rotting alongside piles of prescription drugs at an abandoned medical waste facility for almost a year until they were discovered by two burglars.

Barry Watson, 36, and Jamie Pollard, 30, broke into the site in Longbenton, North Tyneside, intent on helping themselves to medication that had been left lying around.

But they ended up having to undergo decontamination after becoming intoxicated due to the biohazard they were exposed to inside.

The clinical and human waste was left behind when operators Healthcare Environmental Services lost their contract with the NHS towards the end of 2018 and went into liquidation.

Photos show bags of medicines piled up outside the compound which were ‘easily accessible to people who breached security’, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

The court heard the thieves simply forced a shutter to gain entry on September 7 last year.

A security guard on site called the police and an officer who chased Pollard out through a hole in the fence reported that he appeared to be under the influence.

The fire service was also summoned because of the biohazard and they found Watson on one of the mezzanines surrounded by blister packets.

Both men, from Whitley Bay, later pleaded guilty to burglary.

Taking into account the four months each spent on remand, the judge suspended their six-month sentences for 18 months and ordered them to complete a community order.

Tony Hawks, for Watson, said: ‘How these drugs were allowed to be stored in this area is beyond me.

‘He says he initially came across the site by accident when hiding from people intent on violence.’

Vic Laffey, for Pollard, added: ‘It doesn’t take much research to see there were dozens of large bin liners in the yard. Quite how this situation developed is beyond belief, quite frankly.

‘On entering the premises, it seems that outdated prescription drugs were freely available and lying around and they went back the second day because of that.’