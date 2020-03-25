hulu’s-‘solar-opposites’-teaser-trailer-makes-the-wait-for-more-‘rick-and-morty’-tolerable

The first half of Rick and Morty season four aired in 2019, with five more episodes coming this year. When, exactly? Only Adult Swim knows, so Hulu, sensing your pain, has gone ahead and released the teaser trailer for Solar Opposites, from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and former-head writer Mike McMahan.

The animated series “centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome,” according to the official plot synopsis (I’ll help y’all out: it’s awful). “Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry and Jesse love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.” The foursome are voiced by Roiland (he’s really slacking by only doing one character), The Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone, Thomas Middleditch, and Mary Mack, while the list of season one guest stars includes many of our favorite people:

Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, Echo Kellum, Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Ryan Ridley, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason, Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Mantzoukas AND Daly? Yes, please. Solar Opposites premieres on Hulu on May 8.