hulu’s-hilarious-comedy,-shrill-will-return-for-a-third-season

Annie will undoubtedly be back for a third season of Shrill on Hulu! The streaming service has renewed the hilarious comedy for another season and we can’t wait!

Hulu’s hit comedy series starring Aidy Bryant, Shrill, will be back for a third season officially, reports Variety. Based on the article, we’ll be getting eight more episodes of the great show. Season 2 was eight episodes also, while Season 1 was only six.

I’m definitely not complaining. More Annie may be the right answer always, for me. Plus, the next season ended with Annie dumping her loser of a boyfriend, Ryan, and I’m super excited to observe how things progress on her behalf within the next season of the series.

A very important factor I appreciate about Shrill may be the focus is on a self-proclaimed fat woman who isn’t necessarily thinking about changing her weight so much as she actually is in changing her life. Season 2 focused even less on her behalf body and much more on her behalf career and relationships.

It’s nice to see fat and plus-sized women being treated like actual humans rather than only a number on the scale.

At this time, it isn’t clear once the third season of the show will debut. Given the existing state of the entertainment industry and world most importantly, I wouldn’t expect Season 3 to reach on Hulu until next year at the initial.

We may have some time to wait, however in the meantime, we are able to rewatch the initial two seasons on Hulu always! At the very least now we don’t need to fret about whether it’ll be renewed. It appears like Hulu is pleased with Shrill‘s performance.

