Hulu’s Future man season 3 has taken the science fiction level up a notch and has explained major plot points. Check all details here.

Who doesn’t love Scientific Fiction? Looking at humanity’s future, a mode of escaping and exploring vivid perspectives, that’s what Sci-Fi is all about. Future Man is known for being brainy and brilliant. It is literally in every Sci-Fi freak’s watch list.

THE PLOT

Future Man is a story about Josh, the Janitor who leads a very vanilla life. But things change when Josh finally completes Biotic Wars. The game’s two main characters come for him to take him along with them in their quest to rescue the world from foreign invasion and protecting the human species.

WHAT MAKES SEASON 3 A MUST WATCH?

The Season released on 3rd April on Hulu Tv and people can’t stop raving about it! Season 3 has eight episodes. Time travel and Future Man go hand in hand. There’s definitely more of it in Season 3. When Josh, Tiger and Wolf reach “haven”, they are stuck in a time loop.



However, like any other endeavour, the trio succeeds and gets out of the loop.



Apart from that, like any other Season, this season is also packed with lightweight humor.





Yet again they’ve managed to strike a balance between being momentous and comic.

The main characters have been reprised and they’ve also added some new- Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln and even Marilyn Monroe will be seen in the episode where the trio enters the “existential world”. Here’s what Josh Hutcherson had to say about the third season in his recent interview, “I think that we kind of found where we want these characters stories to end and sort of worked backwards from there creatively.

It’s a very cohesive season and extremely funny. We basically are crime bandits on the run for breaking time crimes against humanity. It’s like jumping through different millennia and all over the world and everything. So it’s really fun, really high energy. We go to some very weird places.”