hulu-tv-is-releasing-a-bunch-of-new-series-and-movies-this-april,-here-are-some-recommendations-for-you-like-parasite,-mrs-america-and-more.

It’s social distancing season all around the world but lucky for us that we have internet which can make this quarantine thingy easy peasy lemon squeezy. Hulu TV will be brimming with shows and movies in April and you definitely can’t miss them out!

Here are some of the shows and movies that you can add to your “binge-worthy” list:

1.Normal People: For those who’ve read Millennial writer Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People and liked it, you’d be pleased to know that Hulu TV is bringing your favourite novel to life with their upcoming series Normal People on 29th April. Witness the complicated journey of modern-day lovers Marianne and Connell on Hulu TV!

2. Parasite: Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece, Parasite created history this year by bagging 4 Oscars! The movie is basically about how an economically marginalised family, The Kims, manoeuvred their way into the life of an affluent family, the Parks, with their workforce services. So if you missed the chance to watch it before, then Hulu TV is releasing the movie on 8th April, mark your calendar!

3. Mrs America: Mrs America is going to be iconic you can already tell because it has Cate Blanchett in it. The first episode will air on 15th April. Mrs America revolves around the Feminist Movement and Cate will be playing the role of Phyllis Schlafly, who opposed the Equal Rights Amendment.

4. Future Man: Josh is recruited by the gaming characters, the Tiger and wolf when he finally finishes Biotic Wars. He is bestowed with the responsibility to save the world! The America Comedy web series will get its last season on 3rd April.

They’ll be releasing Paranormal Activity 3 on 20th April, Cunningham on 23rd April, Zombieland on 1st April, wow! The list doesn’t seem to cease!