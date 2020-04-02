hulu-boards-itv’s-russell-tovey-drama-‘the-sister’-from-‘luther’-creator-neil-cross

Russell Tovey-fronted drama The Sister, an adaptation of Neil Cross thriller Burial, is coming to Hulu.

The digital service has boarded the drama, originally commissioned by ITV and produced by Fremantle’s Euston Films.

The Years & Years star leads a cast that also includes Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster), Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones), Nina Toussaint-White (GameFace) and Paul Bazely (Benidorm) in the four-part series.

Tovey plays well-meaning but directionless Nathan, a man trying to escape his past. Nathan has a terrible secret he’s long prayed would stay buried and for which he’s long worked hard to make recompense. Almost a decade into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when Bob, played by Carvel an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news, triggering a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.

The series, which was previously known as Because The Night, is exec produced by Euston Films Managing Director Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos (Dublin Murders). Niall MacCormick (The Victim) will direct each of the four episodes. Fremantle will sell internationally. Jonathan Curling (Tin Star) will produce the series, which is set to air later this year.