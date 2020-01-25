hull-city-vs-chelsea,-fa-cup-fourth-round:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Hello there, are you excited for the FA Cup? A lot of managers really aren’t and have begun fielding reserve XIs so that they do slightly better in their next domestic league fixture instead and it’s maybe taking a bit of the prestige out of giant killing. Hull vs Chelsea is less a potential giant kill and more bigger kid knock out, especially if Frank Lampard decides to pick his B team.

Team news will be with us in a bit, and we can work out how much Lampard cares about it then and whether Grant McCann thinks this is Hull’s year… but I reckon both will rotate quite a bit.

Chelsea aren’t going to win the league, are having to work hard to stay in the Champions League spots and pressure is inevitably building on the manager as everyone begins to work out what he’s actually bringing to the table. Lampard wants reinforcements but should have more than enough in supply to get rid of a team sitting 12th in the Championship.

We can’t really tell what’s going to happen until those wonderful team sheets come through but there is certainly less pressure on Hull to deliver here and that could make the difference.