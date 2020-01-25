hugo-weaving-blames-“impossible”-marvel-for-red-skull’s-exclusion-from-‘avengers:-endgame’

Hugo Weaving has revealed that he was prepared to reprise his role as Red Skull in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but negotiations with Marvel proved “impossible”.

The Lord Of The Rings actor played the villain in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and says he was prepared to play the role again in 2018’s Infinity War and last year’s Endgame.

Thus far, it wasn’t known why Weaving was replaced by The Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand in voicing Red Skull in the films, but Weaving has now explained in an interview with Time Out.

“Oh, yeah. I loved playing that character Red Skull – it was a lot of fun,” he said. “We were all obliged to sign up for three pictures: I was thinking [Red Skull] probably wouldn’t come back in Captain America but he may well come back as a villain in The Avengers.”

He continued: By then, they’d pushed back on the contracts that we agreed on and so the money they offered me for The Avengers was much less than I got for the very first one, and this was for two films. And the promise when we first signed the contracts was that the money would grow each time.

“They said: ‘It’s just a voice job, it’s not a big deal’. I actually found negotiating with them through my agent impossible. And I didn’t really wanna do it that much. But I would have done it.”

Weaving, who played Lord Elrond in Lord Of The Rings, also revealed in the interview that he was almost signed up for a role in the forthcoming Matrix 4, but his work with the National Theatre meant schedules didn’t align. The actor played the villain Agent Smith in the first film of the series.

“I was in touch with [director] Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates weren’t going to work,” he said. “So we’d sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They’re pushing on ahead without me.”

The Matrix 4 is set to come out on May 21, 2021, the same day as Keanu Reeves’ other new film, John Wick 4.