hugo-lloris-and-ben-davies-ease-tottenham’s-injury-crisis-but-jose-mourinho-may-still-look-to-transfer-market

Ben Davies is scheduled to return to action in the next fortnight to give Jose Mourinho a much-needed fitness boost.
The Tottenham full-back has been out with ankle-ligament damage since Mourinho’s first match as Spurs manager, when he was part of victory over West Ham in November.
He is expected to return in the next two weeks, while Hugo Lloris has been back in full training following an elbow injury.
Davies and Lloris returning will soften the blow of massive injury problems for Mourinho, with Harry Kane’s hamstring problem heading the list of his worries.
Spurs are looking at a number of strikers to bolster their attack in Kane’s absence, with AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piątek one of several they are looking at.
Moussa Sissoko’s knee injury means Mourinho is in the market for a midfielder, while Kyle Walker-Peters will be allowed out to Crystal Palace, Brighton or Southampton.
Davies’ return will ease Mourinho’s worries at left-back, where he has shifted Jan Vertonghen from his usual central position.
He also has Ryan Sessegnon who can play at full-back, as well as on the wing, which acts as cover, with Danny Rose out of favour.
Rose has also been sidelined through injury recently, while Tanguy Ndombele has spent time on the sidelines as he did not feel ready to play.
Kane suffered a torn hamstring during the defeat by Southampton and is expected to be sidelined for a while. “His quality, the routines that the team has playing with him, every minute of every game he doesn’t play we miss, so every match that he doesn’t play we’re going to miss him,” Mourinho said.