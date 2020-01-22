hugh-laurie-and-stephen-fry-have-discussed-reuniting-their-double-act-for-the-stage

Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry last reunited as a double act 10 years ago in the aptly titled documentary Fry And Laurie Reunited.

But we could see the comedy legends back on stage together again… if they finally put something in the diary.

Hugh, 60, has revealed that he and Stephen, 62, have been discussing resurrecting their act for the stage, but they have been unable to stick to a date.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright about whether they talk about getting back together, the House star said: ‘Yeah, we do, a lot.

‘Actually we talked about doing it on stage for a long time, so long in fact we passed the date we’d set for ourselves! We see each other a lot and we talk about it often.’

Laurie added: ‘I think it might happen, yes, but I don’t know why we’re both being sort of coy about it – “no after you, no after you” – I don’t know why we do that.

‘Somebody’s got to take charge, I think, and say: “I’ve booked us in, we’re doing this. We’ve got a month to get ready”.’

Hugh and Stephen met at the University of Cambridge in 1980, where they worked alongside each other in the theatrical club the Footlights.

Describing their relationship, Golden Globe winner Hugh said: ‘I’m a bit more head prefect than he is.

‘I’m not happy about that role, but he’s sort of put me in it because he was such a sort of bad boy when he was younger and I think he sort of cast me in that role, head prefect.’

The pair’s career first gained attention as a double act in There’s Nothing To Worry About! (later called Alfresco), before landing their sketch show A Bit Of Fry & Laurie.

The sketch series ran between 1989 and 1995, while their comedy drama series Jeeves and Wooster ran from 1990 until 1993.

Since then, their solo careers have flourished – Laurie became a huge Stateside star playing the lead role in House, becoming one of the highest paid actors on television and winning two Golden Globes for his performance.

Laurie also landed a Globe for his role in The Night Manager, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016; he currently stars as Mr Dick in Veep collaborator Armando Iannucci’s new film The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Meanwhile, Fry is a national treasure, hosting QI from 2003 until 2016, providing all seven voiceovers for the Harry Potter audiobooks.

Fine, their schedules maaaaay explain their dilly-dallying in a reunion.





