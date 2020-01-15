hugh-grant-supports-harry-and-meghan-in-the-royal-drama:-‘it’s-harry’s-job-to-protect-his-family’

Another celeb has come to the defence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, this time in the shape of Hugh Grant.

In the wake of the announcement that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would be stepping back from their royal duties, Love Actually star Hugh gave his two penneth while appearing on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, according to Page Six.

“I’m rather on Harry’s side, I have to say,” the actor told host Andy Cohen.

Hugh Grant added, “I think, as a man, it’s [Prince Harry’s] job to protect his family, so I’m with him.”

The royal couple’s news came as a shock to everyone, including the Queen who was said to be ‘hurt’ by the choice.

On Monday, Harry met with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William to work out his and Meghan’s future plans.

The Queen issued a statement after the summit, saying that while she is ‘entirely supportive’ of Harry and Meghan’s decision, she ‘would have preferred’ if the couple were to keep their full-time royal duties.

Meghan did not attend the summit as she is still in Canada with the couple’s 8-month-old son Archie.

Some celebs have supported the couple’s decision to raise their son away from the media spotlight and become financially independent of the tax payer.

But others have accused them of ‘breaking up the royal family’.

Royal biographer Angela Levin recently claimed that Harry warned Meghan ‘how awful’ life would be as a royal, before they got married in 2018.

In an ITV documentary last year, the pair admitted their mental health was suffering as a result of intense media scrutiny from tabloid newspapers.

In October, Harry, 35, spoke candidly about his mother’s Princess Diana’s death.

‘I think being part of this family, in this role and this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,’ Harry told ITV News. ‘So in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.’





