hugh-grant-delights-fans-with-bridget-jones-nod-during-renee-zellweger-baftas-congratulations

Hugh Grant gave a nod to the much-loved Bridget Jones films as he congratulated Renee Zellweger on her Bafta win.

The actor was tasked with presenting an accolade shortly after Zellweger was named Best Actress, which meant they met on the stairs side of stage (a moment that wasn’t sneakily planned by organisers, we’re sure).

The duo then shared a hug and making his way on stage, Grant couldn’t resist a comment about their joint project.

Arriving on stage, he briefly resumed the role of Daniel Cleaver to say: “Well done, Jones.”

As the A-list crowd laughed, he made another nod to the films, referencing a comment Zellweger’s character makes about her own clothes.

“That was a very very slinky dress I thought,” he joked.

Fans watching the ceremony on TV thoroughly enjoyed the gag:

Zellweger won the accolade for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of Judy Garland.

Recognising her fellow nominees, she said: “This is very humbling. Saoirse, Charlize, Scarlett, Jessie, it’s an honour to share this evening with you. Jessie Buckley, you are a superstar. I’m so proud of you for this evening, you are such a special person, you elevate everything you do and I am so grateful for our friendship.”

She added: “Miss Garland, London town, which you have always loved so much, still loves you back. This is for you.”

