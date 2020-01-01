huge-soap-spoiler-2020-preview:-eastenders-death-drama,-emmderale-murder,-coronation-street-scandal,-hollyoaks-later

There’s a dramatic 2020 ahead for soap fans and we can reveal the major plots unfolding in the new year – from an EastEnders disaster for Mick and Linda Carter (Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright) through to a grim murder mystery involving Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) in Emmerdale.

Over in Coronation Street, relationships are tested to the limits by scandals while Hollyoaks Later will see the end of Breda McQueen’s (Moya Brady) reign of terror in particularly violent circumstances.

We also have shock exits, mystery newcomers, shocking twists, plenty of anniversaries and explosive secrets to look forward to.

EastEnders

Linda hits rock bottom

Linda’s battle with alcohol has got her into serious danger over the festive season – and things are only going to get worse for the Carters in 2020. As big secrets grip the family, they are heading for disaster and their major challenge will be central to the anniversary plotline.

Is Linda about to lose everything – or even her life?

A deadly secret

New Year sees a massive turn of events that will leave more than one family on the absolute brink – and if you thought that the secrets hidden by Sharon and Keanu were scandalous, then you haven’t seen anything yet.

As a small number of people hide their darkest secret, its exposure will have catastrophic consequences.

An explosive anniversary

February will see EastEnders celebrate a milestonme – and don’t expect them to do so quietly. With Sharon’s baby due around then, a major Carter storyline set to reach its crescendo and a secret threatening to explode and destroy lives, it’s going to be a biggie.

And that’s only just the beginning…

Louise makes her exit

After her life fell apart over Christmas and Keanu gone, Louise faces a struggle with baby Peggy – and Lisa is doing her best to try and support her daughter. But as Louise finds herself caught in the war of the Mitchells following Sharon’s betrayal, her mental health cracks.

Will she be forced to flee Walford? Or is tragedy in store as her final scenes air?

Gray’s control tightens

Chantelle has been gradually seeing her marriage to Gray for what it is but he is set to grasp even tighter for control after losing his temper about her not getting pregnant as fast as he wants. As he ups the pressure on her to keep trying, he notes her discomfort and his behaviour worsens.

And when he also spots that she is getting friendly with Jags, he takes steps to isolate her from the other residents of the Square…

Coronation Street

Jade’s final showdown

Jade’s actions will reach new levels of spite as Fiz and Tyrone are distraught to lose their children Hope and Ruby, after social services become concerned by the youngster’s bruising. As Jade’s identity is finally exposed, it could be too late for Fiz to change what she has done.

And an explosive final chapter will rock all three characters as Jade’s revenge plays out but will Fiz lose Hope altogether and have her family torn apart?

Tracy’s cheating exposed

New Year’s Eve will see Tracy make a huge mistake when she sleeps with someone else after a row with Steve. She immediately realises she has made a mistake but when Amy gets wind of what her mum has done, she is horrified.

And after Leanne overhears an incriminating conversation, news eventually reaches a stunned Steve, putting the marriage on the line once more. Is this the end for Steve and Tracy?

Gary returns to the dark side

Following the tragedy of Christmas Day and the reveal of Gary’s murky acts through 2019, his focus will shift back to Maria and the baby as he tries to turn over a new leaf and be a better man. But as they look to the future, an unexpected turn of events rocks them to the core and changes everything.

Gary is forced back into the dark side where he takes shocking action – and Maria is left with a major decision to make.

David’s biggest test

With Shona’s life hanging in the balance following the Christmas Day shooting, David is an absolute mess as he juggles his anger, his fear of losing another life and his anxiety around Josh’s trial. And as Shona remains in a bad way, their marriage will be tested in a way it has never been before.

When a crossroads presents itself to David, he could be set to make a mistake that could cause him to lose everything.

Carla and Peter’s new challenge

Carla and Peter have had a rough 2019 but having found and saved one another from the brink, they are enjoying a quieter and much deserved period of peace. But that never lasts forever in soapland!

While Iain MacLeod revealed to Metro.co.uk that he has no plans to split up the popular couple, they will return to the forefront some way into 2020 where they are forced to re-evaluate some things. As they face a challenge, can they support one another through it? And will someone have some grovelling to do?

Emmerdale

Graham is murdered

Graham has not made himself a popular man over Christmas and his enemy count is going to climb even higher as just about anyone in the village could be capable of bringing him down. As he pushes someone too far, he is murdered in shocking scenes.

And the consequences will be far reaching as a villager has a dark crime to cover up – or even potentially pin on someone else…

Pete’s off

He may have just partnered up with Nate at Wylie’s Farm, but something is set to drive him away as Anthony Quinlan has chosen to leave the show. So what will make him pack up the venture? Could it be a final showdown with Moira?

Or will the fact that Wylie’s is owned by merciless Kim Tate play a part?

Vanity wedding drama?

The couple are engaged and back together after almost hitting the rocks so 2020 could very well be the year of the long awaited wedding of Charity and Vanessa. But if they do indeed set a date, will everything go to plan?

Or will there be a massive hurdle that threatens to de-rail the big day?

Sarah risks everything

As Danny continues to wrap smitten Sarah around his finger, he manipulates her into thinking he is in grave danger from the lads whose drugs were lost. As he begs for her help, he soon has her considering becoming a drug dealer for him.

Is she about to fall into a dangerous new world?

Moira hits rock bottom

Since her affair with Nate was exposed and Cain walked out on her, Moira has found that her only remaining ally is the bottle. When she even manages to isolate Matty, things will get even worse for her and she ends up in a desperately dangerous situation after ending up in a ditch.

Passed out in the blistering cold, is this the end for her?

Hollyoaks

Breda out with a bang!

She has terrorised the village and decimated the population with various implements including typewriters and lasagne, but Breda’s reign of terror is about to come to an end in a special late night edition of the soap.

As her wicked crimes are exposed and Tony is found, a fire at the pig farm takes hold and a final showdown explodes. But who lives and who dies?

Warren comes home

As if things weren’t bad enough for Sienna, she is about to be visited by a ghost from the past as Warren arrives back in the village with the twins in tow, determined to put his family back together. Is he really after a reunion with Sienna?

And might she be tempted to get close to him again in order to have an opportunity to finally get her babies back?

Drugs disaster

The flash forward episode has hinted at several shocking consequences of the youngsters becoming involved in drugs – as police make raids and Sid loses control. With Charlie and Ella also in danger, it’s the culmination of a year long plot that will see the children spiral out of control.

But will lives be destroyed forever?

Jesse and Courtney’s wedding drama

Jesse and Courtney have found the journey to get to where they are a difficult one – but here is a couple who are meant to be together. In the early part of the year, they will put wedding plans in place but will everything go without a hitch?

Well this IS Hollyoaks, so we wouldn’t count on it.

Edward and Verity – evil duo

We will see the truth about Edward finally start to unravel next year as he becomes more terrible than we could ever have imagined. And his evil deeds are not exclusive just to him as Tony’s half-sister Verity will also have a ruthless side.

As Tony returns to find Edward and Diane a couple, how will Tony react? And how far is Edward willing to go?