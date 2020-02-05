huda-kattan-debuts-her-first-skincare-line-wishful-with-yo-glow-enzyme-scrub

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Huda Kattan, one of the most influential women in the beauty world today, has announced the launch of her debut skincare brand, WISHFUL, and the first product in the range, the Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub.

Since starting her cult beauty blog 10 years ago, Huda has shared her skincare challenges and solutions, one of which was a dull and uneven complexion.

After years of travelling the globe, talking to industry experts, trying and testing the latest techniques and tools and even cooking up DIY solutions in her kitchen, Huda has finally launched her own solution to lackluster skin, the Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub.

Created in response to the overwhelming demand for skincare products from readers of the Huda Beauty blog and social media followers, the brand addresses the skincare battles that Huda has faced throughout her life.

Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub is a gentle yet powerful exfoliating scrub infused with a combination of pineapple and papaya enzymes, and BHAs and AHAs.

Tried and tested by Huda herself, the scrub promises to reveal smooth, radiant and glowing skin in seconds, with long-lasting results after 10 days of use thanks to its combination of fruit extracts, acids, and soft exfoliants.

Made in the global beauty hub of South Korea, the lightweight, milky scrub combines three different exfoliating techniques in one gentle scrub: enzymes, acids and physical exfoliation (without using any abrasive beads or particles).

We are yet to test the product, but it’s designed to buff away dead skin cells and impurities for immediately glowy skin, creating the perfect canvas for seamless makeup application.

WISHFUL Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, £34 for 100ml

Key Ingredients:

Papaya Fruit Extract – Known to smooth and increase skin clarity leaving a radiant glow

Pineapple Fruit Extract – Helps to gently exfoliate, reduce dark spots and soothe skin

BHA & AHAs – Alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids that help to exfoliate dead skin cells, reduce dark spots and even skin texture and complexion

Soft Physical Exfoliants – gently removes dead skin cells, evens skin texture and complexion

How to use:

Once or twice a week, use a generous amount on clean, dry skin.

Gently massage the scrub in circular motions across the face and neck, rolling and sweeping away dead skin cells and impurities

Rinse well with warm water and gently pat the skin dry

Put on sunglasses to protect your eyes from the exceptional glow your skin now radiates.

The WISHFUL Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, £34 for 100ml, is available to shop on ShopHudaBeauty.com now, and will hit Harrods, Selfridges, Cultbeauty.co.uk, FeelUnique, Boots and Net-A-Porter on February 18.