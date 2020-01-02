huawei’s-new-year-resolution?-‘survival’

Chinese tech giant Huawei had a rough ride in 2019 after US President Donald Trump imposed heavy sanctions on it as trade relations between the two countries grew hostile.

For gadget fans, that meant Huawei’s excellent Chinese hardware arrived without a lick of US-developed software. The Mate 30 Pro phone was a great piece of design – but it means nothing if you can’t get Google apps on it.

As a result, the company is on very shaky ground. In a new year message to employees, Huawei chairman Eric Xu said that ‘survival will be our first priority’ for 2020 in the face of the hostility from the US.

Mr Xu said that Trump’s government was in a ‘strategic and long-term’ campaign against the company, creating a ‘challenging environment for Huawei to survive and thrive’.

In order to strengthen its position, Huawei will need to invest heavily in its own mobile app software ecosystem in order to reduce its reliance on Google.

According to Xu, the company will have to go ‘all out’ in order to ‘ensure that we can keep selling our smartphones in overseas markets.’

The US intelligence bosses say that Huawei’s equipment is a threat to national security – an accusation the company has dismissed.