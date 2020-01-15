hs2-‘will-damage-108-woodlands-causing-some-species-to-go-extinct’

HS2 will have a seriously damaging effect on as many as 108 ancient woodlands potentially causing some species to go extinct, wildlife experts have warned.

New data by the Wildlife Trusts organisation has revealed the estimated £88 billion high-speed rail project will divide ‘huge swathes’ of ‘irreplaceable’ natural habitats.

The new report – which uses data from 14 Wildlife Trusts affected by the plans – is the ‘most comprehensive’ assessment of the harmful effect HS2 could have on the British environment.

Endangered species such as white barn owls and white-clawed crayfish could be affected, while ‘rarities’ could be made locally extinct like the dingy skipper butterfly could go extinct locally.

Wildlife Trusts have now called on the government to ‘stop and rethink’ the project, suggesting if it’s still to go ahead it needs to adopt a more eco approach.

HS2 will offer the first high-speed rail service linking London with northern England but the first phase – between Birmingham and the capital – might not be ready for use until 2028-2031.

Wildlife Trusts’ director of campaigns and policy, Nikki Williams, said: ‘The figures are grim and the reality is worse.

‘HS2 will destroy precious carbon-capturing habitats if it’s allowed to continue in its current form. It will damage the very ecosystems that provide a natural solution to the climate emergency.’

Ms Williams added that HS2 Ltd’s proposed mitigation for the impact on the environment was ‘inadequate’, branding the measures as ‘amateurish’ and in ‘the wrong place’.





What is the impact HS2 could have on the environment? According to the trusts’ new report, the current proposals will risk the loss of, or significantly impact: – Five wildlife refuges of international importance – 33 Sites of Special Scientific Interest – 693 Classified Local Wildlife Sites – 21 Designated Local Nature Reserves -26 Large landscape-scale initiatives, including four nature improvement areas awarded £1.7 million of public money – 18 Wildlife Trust Nature Reserves – 108 ‘irreplaceable’ ancient woodlands

Hilary McGrady, director general of National Trust, said: ‘As Europe’s largest project of its kind, HS2 Ltd has a vital responsibility to lead by example and get this right by delivering a net gain for nature.

‘We recognise that designing the railway is a long process but plans for HS2 must not end up cutting corners at the expense of the environment.’

HS2 Ltd said it will deliver a railway that ‘respects’ the natural environment through the creation of a ‘green corridor’ along the route.

According to the company’s website, 3.4 square miles of new woodlands comprising seven million trees and shrubs will be created, claiming this is more than double the amount affected by the project.

It adds that a further 1.5 square miles of wildlife habitat will be established along the route.