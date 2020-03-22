Hrithik Roshan Vs Tiger Shroff: Rate the Best Dancer?

Hrithik Roshan is a fabulous dancer and he is the real inspiration for all the people out there. Many people have started dancing by seeing Hrithik Roshan. He is the Greek God of Bollywood. He is famous for his killer dance moves. His well-toned body has helped him to dance very well. In Bollywood, he is the King of dance as he stuns his fans with his amazing dance moves. People love to see him dancing and many admired him for his dance.

Tiger Shroff is also known for his amazing acting skills and dance moves. After his movie Heropanti, he has stunned everyone with his killer dance moves. He got fame through his music video Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main. He has done several music videos and people go crazy for his dance moves. He makes the difficult step very easy and leaves us awestruck.

Who is the best dancer, Hrithik Roshan Or Tiger Shroff?

