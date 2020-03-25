hrithik-roshan-thanks-ex-sussanne-khan-for-temporarily-moving-in-with-him-amid-covid-19-lockdown

|

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 16: 45 [IST]

To curb the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Amid this, Sussanne Khan has temporarily moved in with her ex-hubby Hrithik Roshan to co-parents their kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik took to his Instagram page to share this news and thanked Sussanne for being "supportive and understanding." The War actor penned a heartfelt note which read, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children." (sic) The superstar even praised his ex-wife for putting the interests of their kids first and continued in his post, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting." "Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart," Hrithik concluded his post. After 13 years of marriage, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2014. However, the couple continues to remain friends post separation and are often spotted together on dinner dates and vacations with their kids. This led to various speculations about their reconciliation. However, Sussanne clarified on Twitter, "I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority." (sic) Hrithik too had opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife in an interview with Hindustan Times and said, "Even now, some people ask me why I am so good to my ex, and I explain to them that as a father, I am bringing up two men, and they need to know that their mother is loved and respected. They need to learn that two people can be separated but still stand united as a family. It's sad that my equation with Sussanne is looked upon as rare when it should be common practice to strive towards peace and happiness, especially for our children."