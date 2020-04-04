hrithik-roshan-says-coronavirus-should-be-scared-of-dad-rakesh-roshan;-posts-latter’s-workout-video

|

Updated: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 9: 48 [IST]

The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India has no doubt made us all anxious. But Bollywood celebrities are doing all they can to reach out to their fans in this time of crisis and lighten the mood by sharing hilarious videos, and inspire them with fitness videos. Recently, Hrithik Roshan shared a video of his father Rakesh Roshan's workout routine with an inspirational caption. Hrithik wrote how his dad just doesn't give up on his workout regime in spite of having survived cancer recently. He hilariously added that Coronavirus should be scared of his dad. Take a look! Posting the video on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, "Damn ! That's My Dad. .N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. .This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these!..Ps: He'l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid . . @rakesh_roshan9 #nevergiveup #stayhome #stayfit #legday #lockdownworkout #dad #nevertooold #foreveryoung #" (sic). Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early stage of throat cancer in late 2018. He underwent a surgery, after which he went through chemotherapy and beat the cancer. In an interview some time back, Rakesh had said that he had become very weak during the treatment. Several sessions of chemotherapy and medicines had made him lose 10 kgs, but he got back to working out soon after and recovered his stamina. Rakesh and Hrithik will next be collaborating on the fourth installment of their popular super hero franchise film Krrish, titled Krrish 4.