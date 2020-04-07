hrithik-roshan-plays-chess-with-son-amid-lockdown;-compares-the-game-with-fight-against-covid-19

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 11: 54 [IST]

Focus. Stay objective. Follow all the rules. Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that's ok. Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. Aim from a distance. Don't move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. Don't panic. It's not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. Let's win this." (sic) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hrithik recently joined Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, among others, to promote the 'talk 1 on 1' initiative by the Maharashtra Government and BMC. For those who ain't aware, 'talk 1 on 1' is a helpline, that has been introduced as a measure, to address the mental health issues that people are currently facing during the COVID-19 crisis. A few days ago, Hrithik shared a Coronavirus patient's first person account of the treatment being given at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital and stressed on the need to bust myths and rumours around this topic. Besides this, the actor also donated Rs. 20 lakhs to procure preventive masks and other requirements for caretakers of the society including BMC workers.