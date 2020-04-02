hrithik-roshan,-katrina-kaif,-tiger-shroff-and-more-to-join-virtual-red-carpet-for-disney+hotstar

|

Updated: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 18: 00 [IST]

Disney+Hotstar, for its debut in India, is organising a red carpet event for The Lion King on their app. Since people across the world are practising social distancing, the red carpet is a virtual event to be attended by celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and others. The premiere, taking place on Thursday evening, will be an interactive watch party, where fans will be able to watch The Lion King, as Disney Plus begins its streaming service in India along with Disney owned app, Hotstar. The Lion King's live-action version, that released in 2019, will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Other celebrities who will also be a part of the virtual watch party are Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Duggabatti, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet and Dulquer Salmaan according to the official statement. It is also said that through the red carpet event, fans will be able to interact with their favourite celebrities and each other during the premiere through the social feed on the platform. The feed can also let you chat with their friends and family, share photos and badges with them. The premiere, however, will only be available exclusively to Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers. Talking about the event, Hrithik said he has been keeping his children busy while adhering to isolation rules and the virtual premiere of The Lion King "couldn't have come at a better time". "This Thursday, the three of us are blocking our seats on the couch to catch the special Red Carpet Premiere of Lion King on Disney+ Hotstar. I'm looking forward to spending more quality time with my kids, while interacting with folks online it's going to be fun," Hrithik Roshan added. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, said the original The Lion King was his go-to movie as a child. "I would often picture my father as Mufasa and I was Simba. I am quite excited to attend the Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet Premiere from the comfort of my home and catch the live-action version of the movie. In a time of lockdown, I hope people find inspiration and join little moments of the movie. Followed by The Lion King's premiere at 6 pm, friends and family can catch up on The Mandalorian at 8 pm, on Friday.