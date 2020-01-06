hp’s-new-elite-dragonfly-laptop-has-a-tile-tracker-already-built-in

HP has unveiled a new laptop with several security features including a built-in Tile tracker.

If you’ve not come across them before, Tile trackers are small Bluetooth-enabled plastic devices that you attach to keys, wallets, pets or anything else you don’t want to lose.

The trackers act like a giant lost-and-found community. If one goes missing, the owner will be alerted as soon as it comes into contact with another Tile user.

‘When you activate a Tile and attach it to an item, the Tile app “discovers” the Tile and establishes a connection to it using your device’s Bluetooth signal,’ the company explains. ‘Once a Bluetooth connection is made between your Tile and mobile device, Tile then uses the location services of your mobile device to communicate up-to-date location information to the app.’

Now HP has put it directly inside the laptop – called the HP Elite Dragonfly – so mobile workers can rest a bit easier if they accidentally leave it on a train.

Alongside the tracking capabilities, the Elite Dragonfly has a number of other security features included. Not least the ability to close the shutter on the webcam with a little switch just below the camera.

As well as this, HP has added its ‘Sure View privacy screen’ that makes the laptop screen dark for anyone viewing it at an angle. Which is pretty useful if you don’t want someone sitting next to you in the plane/train/office to see what you’re working on.

The sleek looking laptop has all the top-tier specs you would want from a portable business machine and can reportedly be had with either 1TB or 2TB of storage space if you really want to cram a lot on there.

Availability is yet to be announced, but it looks like going on sale towards the end of January. If you’re interested, you can sign up to get notified when it becomes available.