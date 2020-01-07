how-us-women’s-historic-2019-world-cup-win-continues-to-influence-fight-for-equality-six-months-on

With Tuesday marking six months since the Women’s World Cup final, Telegraph Women’s Sport looks at the wider impact the USWNT world champions have had, interviewing those both inspired and involved in their fight for equal pay.

“From little things big things can grow,” Kerry Harris says. Stood in the merchandise queue on July 7, ahead of kick-off at the World Cup final at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the former board director of Women’s Soccer Australia had an idea.

“I could see a USA fan group in front of me, decked out in all the gear – on the back of their t-shirts was #EqualPay,” Harris says. “Like a lightbulb moment I thought, ‘Get them to chant equal pay’. And it just snowballed.”

Her “little” suggestion reverberated around the 59,000-seater stadium at full-time as the USA won their second consecutive World Cup title. A thunderous, unified chant for equal pay enveloped the squad as they lifted the trophy. And even when the confetti had fluttered to the grass and the crowd dissipated in Lyon, the calls for this indomitable team to be enumerated fairly by their own federation did not die down.

The hashtag trended on Twitter and on the streets of New York City the support grew louder as the team were welcomed home at their ticker-tape open-top bus parade. Spurred on, the women were seen flinging reams of paper in the air from their gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). Megan Rapinoe gave a stirring speech encouraging unity on a day that summed up just how they have lived up to their role as standard-bearers and agitators in the women’s game in 2019.