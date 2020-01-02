how-to-watch-wwe-smackdown,-raw,-nxt-and-nxt-uk-on-tv-in-the-uk

WWE fans are set to witness a new era for pro-wrestling in the UK with live coverage now being shown on BT Sport in 2020.
Weekly SmackDown, Raw and NXT events are staged around the world and feature the hottest superstars in the most gripping storylines, and you can watch them all on your TV.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE in the UK on BT Sport.
Contents
How to watch WWE Raw
Raw is broadcast at 1: 00am in the early hours of every Tuesday morning.
It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.
How to watch WWE SmackDown
SmackDown is broadcast at 1: 00am in the early hours of every Saturday morning.
It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.
How to watch WWE NXT and NXT UK
NXT is broadcast at 1: 00am in the early hours of every Thursday morning.
It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.
NXT UK will also be shown on BT Sport, though episodes are less regular than other events.
How to watch WWE free
WWE events will be available to stream live on WWE Network.
New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.
Previous or existing customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.
WWE PPV events 2020
More confirmed dates to be added
January 26th: Royal Rumble
March 8th: Elimination Chamber
April 5th: Wrestlemania 36
August 23rd: SummerSlam