how-to-watch-wwe-royal-rumble:-start-time,-match-card-and-more

Who will win this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble? (Credit: WWE)There’s just one week to go until the Royal Rumble, as WWE truly gets started on the Road to WrestleMania and fans are treated to a glimpse of what’s to come when the Show of Shows heads to Tampa Bay, Florida.

Traditionally, the company’s legendary pay-per-view can shape the next few months of television, from the winners of the men’s and women’s Rumble matches themselves, through to eliminations and title defences.

It’s an exciting night to be a fan, and this year has plenty to look forward to with the card taking shape.

Here’s everything you need to know before 26 January, and we’ll keep this updated with any changes throughout the week.

When is WWE Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble will air on Sunday, 26 January with the main show starting at midnight, going into the early hours of Monday morning.



As ever, there’ll be a special Kickoff at 10pm GMT, complete with special guests, panel discussions and a couple of matches to get you excited and ready for the main card.

How can you tune in?

The Kickoff will be available to watch on the WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE app, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.



For UK fans wanting the main show, your choices are streaming live – or watching on demand – via the WWE Network, or ordering it on BT Sport Box Office. This is the first pay-per-view on the platform as part of the new partnership with WWE.

WWE Royal Rumble full card:

There’s still an episode of Raw and SmackDown to go before the Rumble, so there’s a chance things could change – but here’s what has been confirmed so far.

As ever, the card is always subject to change – there might be more added, or something bumped to the Kickoff, and there are more names to be announced for the two Royal Rumble matches.

Still, here’s what we’ve got at the moment:

2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match: WWE champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Erick Rowan, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Aleister Black and more

2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and more

Universal Championship Strap Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Shorty G vs. Sheamus

What can you expect from the show?

As we’ve said, this is where the Road to WrestleMania gets underway – so there’s the usual surprises and stories getting set to build up over the next few months leading into Tampa Bay in April.

The big difference this year is the unprecedented move of WWE champ Brock Lesnar stepping in as the number one entrance in the men’s Rumble.

Not only does it present the fans with a huge number of potentially fresh match-ups, but it will allow the company to set up the beast’s dance partner for the show of shows. It would be no surprise at all to see someone like McIntyre or Cain Velasquez clash with Lesnar to get things underway.

There are still another 11 competitors still to announce too, so plenty of room for a few more full-time names alongside the usual surprises, returns and NXT stars.

For the women’s Rumble, there’s still a lot to be revealed with just four confirmed names, so we’ll have to keep an eye on that throughout the week as the field gets fleshed out.

Elsewhere on the card, look for Reigns and Corbin to put an end to their feud in a hard-hitting brawl, while Shorty G will likely put in a spirited performance before Sheamus builds momentum with his return match.

Wyatt and Bryan will also make magic with their stipulation bout, but it doesn’t seem like any of the titles will change hands with a lot of steam left in all three stars.





