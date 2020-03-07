how-to-watch-wolverhampton-vs.-brighton-&-hove-albion:-premier-league-live-stream-info,-tv-channel,-time,-game-odds

Who’s PlayingBrighton & Hove Albion @ WolverhamptonCurrent Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 6-12-10; Wolverhampton 10-6-12What to Know Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton played to a draw at Molineux and now head to Molineux to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux. Since Brighton’s past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don’t be surprised if it’s a close one. On Saturday, Brighton lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace. Speaking of close games: Wolverhampton dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Tottenham Hotspur 3-2. Brighton is now 6-12-10 while Wolves sit at 10-6-12. Wolverhampton is 4-2-3 after wins this season, and Brighton is 4-4-3 after losses.How To WatchWho: Wolverhampton vs. Brighton & Hove AlbionWhen: Saturday at 10 a.m. ETWhere: MolineuxTV: CNBCOnline streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryBrighton & Hove Albion won one meeting and tied two meetings in their last three contests with Wolverhampton.Dec 08, 2019 – Wolverhampton 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2Apr 20, 2019 – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Wolverhampton 0Oct 27, 2018 – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0