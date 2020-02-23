how-to-watch-wilder-vs.-fury-fight-online-and-on-tv

Now Playing

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are returning to the ring this Saturday, Feb. 22, for one of the most anticipated heavyweight rematches in decades. Wilder, aka The Bronze Bomber, first fought Fury, aka The Gypsy King, back in December 2018, and the match was much too close for comfort for the WBC heavyweight champion. The highly entertaining bout controversially ended in a draw, after one judge scored the fight for Wilder by 115-111, another had lineal champion Fury in the lead at 114-110, and the third had them tied at 113-113. Now, the two will get a second chance to prove their dominance when Wilder vs. Fury 2 takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 9/8c.There’s no doubt Wilder will be bringing his signature high-powered punches into this rematch. This is his second major rematch in the last few months, after his follow-up fight with Luis Ortiz in November 2019. That match ended with Wilder knocking out Ortiz in the seventh round, despite being behind on the judges’ scorecards. Fury is sure to use his quick feet and dizzying movements to his advantage throughout each round as well.

Unless Wilder vs. Fury 2 ends in another draw — which would set up an already-likely trilogy event for this series — the rematch will also cost one of the boxers his undefeated status. Coming into the fight, Wilder has 42 wins (including 41 knockouts) and zero losses, while Fury has 29 wins (including 20 knockouts) and zero losses. Each of them has just one draw, which is attributed to their first fight. Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!In other words, the stakes are as high as they can be as these two heavyweights come face to face for a second time. Wilder vs. Fury 2 is going to be an event boxing fans won’t want to miss this weekend.

To watch, Wilder vs. Fury 2 will be available on ESPN+ and Fox Sports Go at the cost of $79.99. New subscribers of ESPN+ can sign up for the streaming service and watch the fight for $84.98. Cable and satellite providers will also offer the fight for the price of $79.99. Wilder vs. Fury 2 begins on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9/8c on ESPN+, Fox Sports Go, and Pay-Per-View.(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.) Deontay Wilder and Tyson FuryPhoto: RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images