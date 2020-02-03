how-to-watch-this-year’s-super-bowl

Chiefs & 49ers prepare for Super Bowl 54

The NFL season concludes on Sunday with Super Bowl LIV. The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs and only one team will be crowned NFL champions.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.The NFC champion 49ers take on their AFC counterparts, the Chiefs, on Sunday. The winner will be awarded the Lombardi Trophy and crowned NFL champions for the 2019-2020 season. The game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which is the regular season home of the Miami Dolphins. The stadium hosted the Super Bowl since 2010.

How to watch the Super BowlWhat: Super Bowl LIVDate: Sunday, February 2, 2020Time: 6:30 p.m. ETLocation: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FloridaOnline Stream: FuboTV (Get a free trial)TV: FoxSan Francisco finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, winning the NFC West and the number one seed in the conference, which secured them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. 2019 was the first time in five years the 49ers made the playoffs or even managed a winning record. San Francisco is led on offense by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who, as a result of being a former backup to Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, is technically already a two-time Super Bowl winner.The Chiefs went 12-4 record during the regular season, also good enough for first place in the AFC West. The Chiefs became the two seed in the AFC, and thus also enjoyed a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP, leads the offense for the Chiefs. Mahomes and the Chiefs came up just short of a Super Bowl appearance last season, losing the AFC Championship game in overtime to the Patriots, who would go on to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are coached by Andy Reid, who is making his first Super Bowl appearance since 2005 when he was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.The Chiefs are currently 1 point favorites and the over/under stands at 54.5.Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show this year. Demi Lovato was tapped to sing the national anthem before the game.