how-to-watch-the-golden-globes-2020

We are officially in the midst of awards season, where people from all over the film and television industry are recognised for their work from the past year.

One of the biggest and oldest annual ceremonies is the Golden Globe awards, which first took place way back in January 1944.

Comedian Ricky Gervais is returning to host the event for the fifth time, which will take place on Sunday 5th January 2020.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s show…

Where can I watch the Golden Globes 2020 on TV?

Ricky Gervais hosting the Golden Globe Awards in 2016

In the United States, the Golden Globes will air live on NBC from 8pm ET/5pm PT.

There is no broadcaster for the ceremony in the United Kingdom, however those wishing to follow the night can still tune in by streaming the series on Fubo TV here.

What time do the Golden Globes start in the UK?

Due to its venue in Los Angeles, the Golden Globes won’t start in the UK until 1am. The event usually goes on for around three hours, so those of you aiming to watch the whole thing will have a very late bedtime.

UK fans who do not wish to stream the event can stay up to date on news from the Golden Globes as it happens.

Interviews from the red carpet will be streamed to the official Golden Globes Facebook page before the ceremony begins, while winners will be tweeted from their Twitter account as they are announced.