how-to-watch-the-2020-oscars-in-the-uk

The 92nd Academy Awards take place tonight, with films such as Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite going head-to-head at this year’s ceremony.

The prestigious Oscars, which are going hostless for the second year running, will honour the best cinematic achievements from the past year in film.

This year’s awards were met with backlash after the Academy failed to nominate a single woman in the best directing category, and narrowly avoided a repeat of 2015 and 2016’s #OscarsSoWhite controversy.

The ceremony, which takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, kicks off at 1am GMT, with the red carpet beginning at 10pm.

Unlike many other awards ceremonies, the Oscars are available to watch in the UK. Here’s how to keep up with all the action…

Laura Dern is nominated for her role in Marriage Story (Netflix)

The red carpet

There are two ways to watch the stars arriving and the first requites no subscriptions whatsoever.

The Oscars All Access official red carpet pre-show will be live-streamed on the Academy’s Twitter account, beginning at 11:30pm GMT.

But if you’d rather watch the action on your television then you’ll need access to Sky.

Sky Cinema Oscars – yes, an entire channel dedicated to the biggest night in Hollywood – will begin airing its red carpet coverage an hour and a half earlier than the Academy’s Twitter account, with things kicking off at 10pm.

How to watch the ceremony

Sky Cinema Oscars is also where the awards themselves will be shown from 1am, but you don’t need to have an entire subscription to watch.

Now TV customers can also stream the ceremony – including those who sign up for a 7 day Sky Cinema pass trial (you know what to do).

Standard Online will also be bringing all the latest news and updates as they happen overnight.

Academy Awards 2020: Oscars Nominees Luncheon – In pictures

Who is presenting and performing?

While the Oscars are going without a host again, plenty of stars will be taking to the stage to present awards, including Jane Fonda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, Timothee Chalamet and Olivia Colman.

Meanwhile, musical stars such as Billie Eilish, Elton John and Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo will perform during the ceremony.

Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo (Getty Images)

Who are the nominees?

Todd Phillips’ Joker is in the lead with 11 nominations, while Sir Sam Mendes’ war drama 1917 has 10, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood also received 10 nominations, while Netflix received a slew of nominations across its films Marriage Story, The Two Popes and The Irishman.

The full list of nominations can be found here.