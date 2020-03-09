how-to-watch-the-2020-democratic-primary-debate-in-arizona

When the Democratic primary debate process first began in the summer of 2019, there were close to two dozen politicians taking the podiums to make a case for their candidacies. Now, the field has been whittled down to just two front-runners: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Biden is currently leading in the overall delegates count, following the results of Super Tuesday, but Sanders is still polling ahead in some states with upcoming primary elections, like Michigan. With hundreds of delegates still up for grabs, the race is still very much on for both candidates.

The next Democratic primary debate will feature both Biden and Sanders on-stage at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix on Sunday, March 15, and this event will mark the first time the two have gone head-to-head without any of the other candidates on stage alongside them during this election cycle. So, if you’re looking for information about how to tune in for the Biden-Sanders debate next weekend, we’re here to help.

How do I watch the next Democratic primary debate?The 11th Democratic primary debate will air exclusively on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and Univision on Sunday, March 15, beginning at 8/7c. The debate is expected to run for two hours and is being presented by the DNC and CHC Bold, a political action committee associated with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.The debate will be available to stream on CNN.com, with no cable login information necessary to watch, along with CNN's apps on iOS and Androis and CNNgo apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Android TV, and Univision's digital media properties. Audio of the debate can also be tuned into on SiriusXM and Westwood One Radio Network. Who is moderating the debate?CNN has announced that its anchors Dana Bash and Jake Tapper will moderate the debate alongside Univision's Jorge Ramos. Univision's Ilia Calderón will also be on-hand to facilitate questions from the audience throughout the debate.When are the next primary elections? On Tuesday, March 10, Democratic primary elections will be held in six states: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington. On March 14, a caucus will then be held in Northern Mariana. Following the 11th primary debate, on Tuesday, March 17, voters will again hit the polls in four additional states: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio. The primary process will then continue on with elections on March 24 in Georgia; March 29 in Puerto Rico; April 4 in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, and Wyoming; April 7 in Wisconsin; April 28 in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island; May 2 in Guam and Kansas; May 5 in Indiana; May 12 in Nebraska and West Virginia; May 19 in Kentucky and Oregon; June 2 in the District of Columbia, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota; and June 6. The Democratic National Convention will follow in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 13 to 16, which is when the party's nominee will be declared, at the latest. How many delegates does a candidate need to win the nomination?To secure the party's nomination for president, a candidate will need to garner 1,991 delegates of the 3,979 which can be pledged. As of this writing, per the New York Times, Biden leads with 664 delegates, while Sander has 573 so far. There are 352 delegates up for grabs in the states which vote on March 10, and there are an additional 577 which will be awarded based on the results of the post-debate election on Tuesday, March 17. If neither candidate amasses the requisite number of delegates before the DNC convenes in July, it would trigger a contested election in which a bloc of 771 superdelegates vote in a second ballot, and a candidate would need to get a majority of 2,375.5 votes in that election, including the superdelegates and pledged delegates, to win the nomination. What else do I need to know about the debate?Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is still technically in the running for the party's nomination, but she has not qualified for this debate due to a recent criteria change by the Democratic National Convention, which requires a candidate to boast at least 20 percent of the total number of pledged delegates in certain state contests. She currently has just two. The contest between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders follows the suspension of several competing campaigns, including that of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has thus far declined to endorse either candidate, as well as Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar, all of whom endorsed Biden. Biden has also received endorsements from former presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker. Meanwhile, Sanders has also been endorsed by several influential politicians, including civil rights icon Jesse Jackson and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.