how-to-watch-southampton-vs.-aston-villa:-live-stream,-tv-channel,-start-time-for-saturday’s-premier-league-game

Who’s PlayingAston Villa @ SouthamptonCurrent Records: Aston Villa 7-15-4; Southampton 9-13-4What to Know Southampton needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.85 goals per game before their game on Saturday. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET at St. Mary’s Stadium. Both clubs are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently. On Saturday, Southampton fell a goal shy of Burnley, losing 2-1. Speaking of close games: Villa lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur. The losses put Southampton at 9-13-4 and the Lions at 7-15-4. Southampton is 3-7-2 after losses this season, Villa 4-7-3.How To WatchWho: Southampton vs. Aston VillaWhen: Saturday at 10 a.m. ETWhere: St. Mary’s StadiumTV: NBCSportsGold.com PL PassOnline streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistorySouthampton won the only match these two teams have played in the last five years.Dec 21, 2019 – Southampton 3 vs. Aston Villa 1