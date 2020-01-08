Serie A has restored some of its former glory with the 2019/20 campaign one of the most high quality, unpredictable seasons in years.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus remain top dogs, but Inter Milan are clawing their way back to the big time under Antonio Conte, Roma and Lazio are growing stronger, and AC Milan have Zlatana Ibrahimovic among their ranks once more.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Serie A on TV in the UK.

How to watch Serie A on TV in the UK

You can watch eight Serie A matches every week live on Premier Sports 1 and 2/

Premier Sports is also available as an online streaming service.

The only games unavailable to British audiences are weekly Saturday 3: 00pm kick-offs due to UK restrictions.

A weekly Sunday 1: 55pm match will also be shown on Premier Sports’ free channel, Free Sports.

How to get Premier Sports

Premier Sports boasts a range of live sports for a monthly fee.

It costs £11.99 per month or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £11.99 per month or £99 annual for the online streaming service alone.