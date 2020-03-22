How To Watch Rosie O’Donnell’s Live Stream Benefit For The Actor’s Fund – Update

UPDATE: As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell is bringing back her talk show from the ’90s for one-night-only as a benefit for the Actor’s Fund. The event will be live-streamed starting at 4 pm PT/7pm ET and you can watch the stream below.

O’Donnell partnered with Erich Bergen and Broadway.com for the event which benefits The Actor’s Fund, which helps everyone who works in theatre, film, television, radio, music, dance, opera, the circus, among many others in the industry. Whether it is on stage, camera, behind the scenes or below the line, the fund is here to help support to help the thousands of our colleagues who are affected by the pandemic.

Watch the live stream below.

PREVIOUS: Rosie O’Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen will bring back the Emmy-winning The Rosie O’Donnell Show this Sunday. The special event is a live, one-night-only streaming fundraiser for The Actors Fund.

Presented in partnership with Revelations Entertainment and Broadway.com, The Rosie O’Donnell Show will be available at 7 PM on Broadway.com, and will also be live-streamed on Broadway.com’s YouTube channel.

The program will feature performances and appearances from stars signing in from their own homes. Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Billy Porter, Morgan Freeman and many others are scheduled.

Also on board is John McDaniel, the original music director for The Rosie O’Donnell Show.

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl,” said a statement from O’Donnell. “It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all, Broadway has given to the world, now – in this time of tremendous need – it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

Bergen added, “This is the ultimate win-win proposition; The Actors Fund needs our support, and we’re all desperate for some fabulous entertainment we can enjoy from the safety of our own homes. I’m so grateful to Rosie, and to this truly jaw-dropping array of talent that have agreed to participate.”

“Because social distancing is so important right now, this amazing benefit is an incredible show of support to lift spirits, bring us all together virtually and help The Actors Fund help those in need. Now more than ever, people in our community are depending on The Fund’s vital services,” said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. “It’s critical that we be there for those in need, in particular our seniors and the immunocompromised individuals who need our help, as well as those in financial distress.”

O’Donnell has been a staunch supporter of Broadway as a performer, a producer, and a three-time host of the Tony Awards. In 2014, the Tony Awards honored O’Donnell with its Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her comittment to arts education.

The Actors Fund services remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include the Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.